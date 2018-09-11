First bike boulevard in Missouri to begin construction

3 years 10 months 1 day ago Monday, November 10 2014 Nov 10, 2014 Monday, November 10, 2014 2:18:00 AM CST November 10, 2014 in News
By: Sara Pang, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Work for the Wabash to Hominy Bike Boulevard Project starts Monday, beginning with construction of what's called a "pedestrian refuge island" on College Avenue at Ash Street.

The construction involves removing yellow plastic delineators or lane markers on the median by North College Avenue and West Ash Street and replacing it with 6 inches raised concrete. There will be temporary lane restrictions on north and south lanes of College Avenue and work should be completed by Friday evening.

*Above: The area marked in yellow is where the concrete median will be. The area marked in red is where pedestrians and bikers can wait before crossing.

The bike boulevard concept is a striping plan that re-stripes the low-volume, low-speed, residential streets to give preference to bikes. This particular project starts downtown at 10th and Ash Streets and continues all the way to Stephens Lake Park. From there it goes to the south down Green Valley Road over to the Hominy Trail that was built just last year. This is the first bike boulevard to be installed in Missouri, according to Columbia Engineering Supervisor for Design, Cliff Jarvis. Other cities in the country that have bike boulevards include Portland, Seattle and Minneapolis.

When the city first started implementing the bike boulevard idea, some opposing views were voiced. One of the main questions drivers asked was whether they would be allowed to drive on those streets.

"Vehicles can still take that route. It's still open to cars," Jarvis said. "It's just...we're encouraging cars to use a different route. The preference is given to bikes."

Assistant Director of PedNet Coalition Lawrence Simonson said the bike boulevards make the streets more calm.

"They're not saying don't drive on the street, they're just making it safer for bike and pedestrians on the streets by putting in some traffic calming devices," Simonson said.

"As a person living in this neighborhood, you're going to see reduce cut-through traffic. They're also going to see reduced motor vehicle speeds through there cause there's traffic calming infrastructure that's put into place," Simonson said.

Simonson has used the bike boulevard route and feels that having the concrete median will be safer and less stressful as a biker.

"A motor vehicle could go through quite easily," Simonson said. "In fact, they do in the winter. I've actually seen construction crews decide they want to make a left turn there even though you're not supposed to; they just plow right through them. It's going to be much, much safer for bicycles, pedestrians, wheelchair users using that bike boulevard."

*Above: A worker removes a plastic delineator by unscrewing the bolts from the base of the lane marker, clearing the space for concrete to be put on.

Rachel Gleason, a resident on Windsor Street, bikes from College to Windsor Street daily and said it's dangerous crossing the street, but she doesn't see how concrete median would be any safer than the yellow plastic delineators.

"Plastic rods aren't a safety hazard," Gleason said. "Cars can see them visibly."

Other plans for the project include:
• Widening sidewalk at Wabash Bus Station/Fire Station
• Rebuilding Orr/Ash intersection to improve visibility and accessibility (making it more ADD accessible)
• Wayfinding signage from Downtown through Stephens Lake Park to Hominy Branch Trail.

The project will cost a total of $279, 800 and is funded by the Federal Non-Motorized Transportation Grant.

Jarvis said contractors are planning to start on the intersection and sidewalk work Nov. 17. The wayfinding signage will be installed in early December.

*Above: Inner lanes of North College Avenue temporarily restricted as construction begins for the new concrete pedestrian median. 

More News

Grid
List

Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
15 minutes ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 10:18:43 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
(CNN) -- The southern East Coast of the United States is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence, as the... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 9:21:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Task Force 1 deploying to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
Task Force 1 deploying to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 will deploy to Raleigh, North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence, the team confirmed Tuesday... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 8:41:49 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:20:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A special legislative session could cause changes to STEM education in schools throughout Missouri. The bill... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 6:29:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
COLUMBIA - Three members of The Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Raleigh, North Carolina to help with preparations... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen says risks to election security are now among the "principal... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:55:54 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 76-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty to participating in a drug-related kidnapping and torture of... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:49:28 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled Friday against the University of Missouri's motion for summary judgement in a lawsuit related to... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:51:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers were called in Monday morning for the start of a special session to address two... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors allege the former business director of Washington University's Division of Medical Education embezzled about... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:07:47 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
COLUMBIA - People in mid-Missouri are coming together to remember the lives that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. ... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 21-year-old man charged in the death of a Jefferson City man on Halloween 2016... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling in favor of allowing... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 11:02:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has crashed into a St. Joseph house after fleeing from police... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:19:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
11am 75°
12pm 77°
1pm 79°
2pm 80°