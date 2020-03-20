First case of Coronavirus announced in Pulaski County, Mo.

The Pulaski County Health Center announces the first case of COVID-19 in the county.

Officials did not release the identity, age range or gender, but say the patient was a Pulaski County resident and does not appear to be travel related.

The health working with the patient to ensure they are following isolation guidelines from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

In response, the health center recommends all schools, public and private, to remain closed for at least 14 days starting Friday, March 20. Health officials are also ordering restaurants and bars to shut down dine-in services, but drive-thru and carryout orders are still allowed.