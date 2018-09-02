First Case of Flu Reported in Boone County

COLUMBIA - The first case of flu of the 2013-2014 season in Boone County was reported to the Health Department Tuesday. Missouri saw a little more than 37,000 cases of positive flu tests during the 2012-2013 season.

Boone County Health Department spokesperson Andrea Waner said the flu season is very unpredictable. She said the time frame for contracting the flu usually falls between late August and April. Typically the the highest number of cases occurs between September and March.

The Boone County Health Department will continue to offer flu shots until demand ceases. Vaccinations for children six months through 18 years of age are free. For adults 19 years and older, the shots are $25.