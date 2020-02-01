First case of person-to-person transmission of Wuhan virus in the US confirmed

(CNN) -- The United States reported its first confirmed case of person-to-person spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Thursday. This is the second confirmed case of the virus in Illinois.

This second person is a Chicago resident and the spouse of the first confirmed travel-associated case in the state. The second patient did not travel to China.