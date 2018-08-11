First Chance Seeks Direct Funding

Community Partnership distributes state funding to non-profit groups like First Chance. Community Partnership said it would withhold about $400,000 until First Chance chose a new location for the Lend & Learn Library.

Lend & Learn is set to open at a new location on Aug. 21, across the street from the adult store, Bocomo Bay. Community Partnership has concerns about the library being close to an adult store. First Chance says the location meets the needs of the community and parents who use the library did not object to the plan.

The First Chance Board voted to seek direct funding for its programs. We'll have more about this story on KOMU News at Ten.