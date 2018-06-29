First Class of Kauffman Scholars College Graduates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The first class of Kansas City area students who were given a free college education through the Kauffman Foundation is graduating from college this year.

The foundation launched the Kauffman Scholars program in 2003 with seventh-graders, with a goal of helping students from low-income households have access to college.

More than half of the 125 people in the first class quit college or are not on pace to graduate within five years. Seven more classes will follow this class. The last class is eight-graders this year and is projected to be college seniors in 2021.

The Kansas City Star reports the foundation is planning changes to improve the graduation rate. The program will limit which colleges the students can attend and make more efforts to prepare them for college.