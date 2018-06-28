First County-Run Unclaimed Property Website Launches in Boone County

COLUMBIA - The first county-run unclaimed property website is now online. For years, Missourians have only been able to search the State Treasurer's database of more than $600 million in unclaimed property.

That's still the case for residents in 113 of Missouri's 114 counties. Boone County launched the website last week to make returns easier and faster for Boone County residents.

Boone County Treasurer Nicole Galloway said there is $50,000 worth in un-cashed checks issued by the county to 3,000 accounts.

If that goes unclaimed for three years, Galloway has to turn over all those funds to the State Treasurer to go into the state's unclaimed property account.

"Returning this money as soon as possible is critical because it is more likely the original owner's address and contact information has not changed during the three years I hold their money," Galloway said in a release.

To search for unclaimed property in Boone County, click here.