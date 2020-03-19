First COVID-19 death in Missouri occurs in Boone County

MISSOURI - Columbia Mayor Brian Treece confirmed that the first COVID-19 patient in Boone County has died, marking the first death due to the virus in Missouri.

At a joint press conference in Jefferson City with Governor Mike Parson, Treece said that the family of the patient called 911 this morning to report a medical emergency.

The patient was in their 60s and had recently traveled outside of the U.S. They were first confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday evening.

After emergency responders arrived, the patient was transported to University Hospital at MU Healthcare.

Treece stressed that the responders wore proper personal protective equipment when treating the patient. He also said those six responders were screened and tested and will be quarantined for at least 14 days in Boone County.

"We mourn the loss of one of our community members," Mayor Treece said during the conference.

Chief Medical Officer at MU Healthcare, Stevan Whitt, spoke last and confirmed the death but said they were prepared and communication was "excellent".

This is a developing story. We will update as more details become available.