First COVID-19 death in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman in her 60s is St. Louis County's first COVID-19 death, according to KSDK.

The woman is identified as Judy Wilson-Griffin, a St. Louis County resident and healthcare worker at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis.

Wilson-Griffin was tested earlier this week for COVID-19. The test came back positive on Tuesday when she was in treatment at a St. Louis area hospital that county officials have not yet released the name of.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a news conference Friday evening that Wilson-Griffin had other health complications before contracting COVID-19.

According to Page, county and health officials do not know Wilson-Griffin's travel history. County officials have been left to assume it is not travel related and she contracted COVID-19 in a different way.

"There are really no words that can feel the pain of a loved one's loss, but we know that our heats are aching and know that our community is mourning your loss," Page said at the news conference.

As of Friday evening, this is the third COVID-19 death in Missouri. One person previously died in Boone County and one person died in Kansas City.

St. Louis County, as of Friday evening, has tested 49 people for COVID-19, 10 of which have been positive.