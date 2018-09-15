First Day of Class Thursday At Columbia's Newest Elementary School

COLUMBIA - School starts at 8:50 a.m. here at Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary School along with the other 18 elementary schools in the area. Tomorrow begins the first full year for this new Columbia elementary school and several Columbia elementary students are going to a new school this year since the elementary school boundary lines changes from last year. Columbia's other schools also start tomorrow including the three middle schools, three junior high schools and three senior high schools.