COLUMBIA - Classes at MU begin Monday with COVID-19 precautions in place on campus.
While the procedures aren't as strict this semester, the university will still enforce masks and social distancing regardless of vaccination status, according to MU spokesperson, Christian Basi.
"We are expecting it to look quite a bit more normal than it has in the past. There's still a few things that are not going to be like 2018, or 2017. We do know that we are going to have the vast majority, a very strong majority, of our classes are going to be in person, full capacity classes for our students, they are going to have access to a lot more in person activities," Basi said.
MU will enforce masks through reporting incidents on renewal.missouri.edu.
"If an individual is aware of an incident that is unsafe, or they see someone who is violating a policy, we asked them to report it using that mechanism," Basi said.
According to Basi, during the 2020-2021 school year, they had hundreds of students referred to the Student Accountability Office. Most of which were minor infractions, however, there were some extreme cases where the students received harsh consequences.
Basi said the university will not be hiring people to walk around buildings to remind people to wear masks, but, buildings at the university can decide to have people enforce masks.
Over the weekend, in-person traditions like the Midnight Barbecue and the Tiger Walk were back in action. While the Midnight Barbecue lacked social distancing and many went without masks, the university encouraged attendees at the Tiger Walk to mask up and social distance.
Going into the first day of classes, Basi reflected on what the university has learned in the pandemic and what it wants to avoid.
"We didn't have the vaccine last year. That showed up at the very end of the spring semester, when it was finally available for the general public. And so that's another thing that we want to encourage people to do: get vaccinated. It's one of our best tools," Basi said.
He said the university is prepared to pivot as needed with isolation and quarantine facilities on standby.
Basi said the university wants to avoid a spike in COVID-19 cases around Labor Day. In 2020, the university saw a major spike in cases after that weekend and they are hoping that does not happen again this year.