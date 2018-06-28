First Devlin Hearing To Begin Monday

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The first of those hearings is at 10 a.m. in Franklin County, where Ben Ownby was abducted. Attorney Michael Kielty says Devlin wants to spare his family and his long-time captive, Shawn Hornbeck, the anguish of a trial. Prosecutors said Friday that Devlin would appear early this week in court in Franklin, St. Louis and Washington counties, and in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. Devlin faces dozens of counts among the jurisdictions. He is expected to plead guilty and receive multiple life sentences.