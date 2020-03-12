First drive in truck ends in flames at Missouri restaurant

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A man's first drive in his new pickup truck has ended in flames in the drive-through of a Springfield restaurant.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Mikey McKnight says his truck started smoking while he was at the China Wok restaurant. The fire ripped through the vehicle, which McKnight described as "a total loss."

The inner cab was completely melted, and exposed metal and wiring could be seen.

A tow truck hauled off the shell of the truck after McKnight joked with emergency personnel who were in disbelief that he had owned the vehicle for just 30 minutes. McKnight says he never did get the food he ordered.