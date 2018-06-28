First Ever Lake of the Ozarks Tip A Cop

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Monday evening marked the first annual Tip A Cop in the Lake of the Ozarks.

Tip A Cop is an event at Outback Steakhouse and Heroes Sports Saloon where police officers walk from table to table and try to raise money for Special Olympics. Police officers greeted diners at the door in order to bring awareness to the cause. Officers chatted with diners and left envelops at the table for them to leave donations. Special Olympics Missouri is a sports training program competition for people with disabilities.

Special Olympics Chief Development Officer Susan Stegeman said law enforcement's charity of choice nationwide is Special Olympics.

Stegeman said she has been planning the event for about a month and called several restaurants to help out with the cause. She said Outback Steakhouse is a great atmosphere and the staff has been very helpful.

"Our officers are working alongside the waitstaff and working for tips," Stegeman said. "Diners can make a donation in the envelope and give it back to the officer and that way it is safe and somewhat anonymous."

Stegeman said the officers are outside their comfort zone but it shows they are giving back to the community in their own way.