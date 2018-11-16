First Female Lt. Governor Dies
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Former Missouri Lieutenant Governor Harriett Woods has died. In 1984, Woods became the first woman elected to a statewide office in Missouri when she won the lieutenant governor's race. Her son Andrew Woods said today his mother was surrounded by family when she died at about ten o-clock last night. She was 79 and died of leukemia. A family statement said Woods "will be remembered most as a loving mother and grandmother, but we are also incredibly proud of her life devoted to public service..." Woods was a Democrat who served one four-year term as the state's number-two executive. Before that, she served eight years in the state Senate, two years on the state transportation commission and eight years on the University City Council. She also made two unsuccessful bids for the U-S Senate in the 1980s. She was diagnosed with leukemia in March while teaching political and community involvement courses at two New York colleges. She also has taught at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and served as a commentator for KWMU radio in St. Louis.
