First Friday art event helps boost local art sales

COLUMBIA - Art aficionados satisfied their art cravings on Friday in Columbia's growing art community, but they are not the only ones winning.

As part of the First Friday series, the North Village Arts District (NVAD) hosted a free art crawl.

The first Friday of each month, galleries, businesses and other shops in the art district open their doors with live music and art demonstrations. This Friday marks the seventh First Friday that the district has hosted.

Galleries like Artlandish and Orr Street Studio have seen a boom in the number of people that come to the event and purchase an item.

"You know our sales go up with each event that we put on like this," Lisa Bartlett, owner of Artlandish Gallery, said. "It's really nice. We have a lot of gift items, there's a lot of art work. Sometimes it's an investment and something to think about and come back and get maybe a more expensive piece of art."

Residents also enjoy the chance of talking to artist face-to-face and being able to pick their brain and figuring out their creative process. One resident said events like today make the community more aware of the abundance of art and artist in Columbia.

"First Friday is a chance for us who don't know art to be able to understand it a bit more," Mark Gorgy said. "I just saw a portrait of a beautiful little girl and I was able learn from the artist that the girl represented her version of escapism."

Residents who were not able to attend Friday's event can come back on the third of July.