First-Gen Americans: Remembering their Homeland

15 hours 42 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 Monday, March 11, 2019 10:24:00 AM CDT March 11, 2019 in Promotions
Half-way around the world, the desperate state of their Iraqi homeland is not forgotten by first-generation Americans. KOMU 8's Landon Burke sits down with an activist and tells you why they believe a better world starts in Mid-Missouri. Watch Tonight, March 12th on KOMU 8 News at Ten.

Jefferson City Public Schools approve changes to start times
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public School Board approved changes to their start times for the 2019-2020 school year. ... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 Monday, March 11, 2019 11:04:00 PM CDT March 11, 2019 in News

CPS changes sexuality education policy language to comply with the state
COLUMBIA - Members of the Columbia Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved changes in the wording of the human... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 Monday, March 11, 2019 9:47:00 PM CDT March 11, 2019 in News

Former prosecutor weighs in on defense in "movie night" shooting case
COLUMBIA - A former prosecutor said the Fulton woman who admitted to shooting her boyfriend in the head while allegedly... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 Monday, March 11, 2019 5:38:00 PM CDT March 11, 2019 in News

Man charged in downtown Columbia bat attack
COLUMBIA -A man was arrested on Friday after allegedly attacking multiple people with a baseball bat. Said Shoune was... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 Monday, March 11, 2019 3:57:00 PM CDT March 11, 2019 in News

Police: Older couple dead in apparent homicide-suicide in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Two people are dead after an apparent homicide-suicide at a home on Kelsey Drive, police said Monday. ... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 Monday, March 11, 2019 3:06:00 PM CDT March 11, 2019 in News

House Democrats highlight priorities for 2020 fiscal year budget
JEFFERSON CITY - House Democrats held a news conference Monday morning to discuss where they believe taxpayer dollars should be... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 Monday, March 11, 2019 2:48:00 PM CDT March 11, 2019 in News

Athletes open up on concussion amid sports concussion seminar
COLUMBIA- The Brain Injury Association says every 18 seconds someone sustains a brain injury. The Brain Injury Association of... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 Monday, March 11, 2019 2:10:00 PM CDT March 11, 2019 in News

Missouri medical marijuana licenses in high demand
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri plans to license more than 200 medical marijuana-related businesses this year, and if that's... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 Monday, March 11, 2019 1:35:00 PM CDT March 11, 2019 in News

1 of 2 shooters in St. Joseph double homicide sentenced
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — One of two shooters in a double homicide in St. Joseph has been sentenced... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 Monday, March 11, 2019 11:39:00 AM CDT March 11, 2019 in News

Rock Bridge High School announces new principal
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge High School has announced a new principal for the 2019-2020 school year. Jacob Sirna will... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 Monday, March 11, 2019 11:09:00 AM CDT March 11, 2019 in News

Suspects charged in connection to Columbia man found dead in Miller County
COLUMBIA - Court documents filed in Miller County identified three men as suspects in connection with the death of Aaron... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 Monday, March 11, 2019 10:23:00 AM CDT March 11, 2019 in News

Search underway for inmate after escape from Pettis County jail
COLUMBIA – Deputies are looking for a man after he apparently escaped from his cell at the Pettis County jail... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 Monday, March 11, 2019 9:33:00 AM CDT March 11, 2019 in News

Police: Woman dies from apparent stabbing near Interstate 70
JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County police say a woman died after being stabbed and running to a... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 Monday, March 11, 2019 9:23:00 AM CDT March 11, 2019 in News

Ethiopian Airlines crash is second disaster involving Boeing 737 MAX 8 in months
(CNN) -- For the second time in less than six months, a brand-new Boeing aircraft has crashed just minutes into... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 Monday, March 11, 2019 4:49:00 AM CDT March 11, 2019 in News

Bird scooters back with new restrictions on parking
Bird scooters are back in Columbia and can now only be parked in certain areas around MU campus and downtown.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 10 2019 Mar 10, 2019 Sunday, March 10, 2019 8:51:00 PM CDT March 10, 2019 in News

Missouri servers say lobbyists misled them to support bill
JEFFERSON CITY - Some Missouri servers' opinions of Senate Bill 10 changed from support to opposition over the weekend. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 10 2019 Mar 10, 2019 Sunday, March 10, 2019 8:19:00 PM CDT March 10, 2019 in Top Stories

Two women injured in three-car crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers responded to a three-car crash on Edenton Boulevard and International Drive in north Columbia Sunday... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 10 2019 Mar 10, 2019 Sunday, March 10, 2019 7:41:00 PM CDT March 10, 2019 in News

100-year-old WWII veterans receive Quilts of Valor
MEXICO - Two local veterans approaching 100-years-old received Quilts of Valor on Sunday afternoon. Lucian E. Byrd and Robert... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 10 2019 Mar 10, 2019 Sunday, March 10, 2019 7:22:00 PM CDT March 10, 2019 in News
