First Grader Dies on Playground

AP-MO--PlaygroundDeath 11-03 0078 AP-MO--Playground Death Playground fall kills first grader SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Police say a first grader has died in a playground accident at an elementary school in Springfield. Authorities say the unidentified girl fell near some playground equipment today. Police and school officials are talking with other children who witnessed the accident. School officials have not issued a statement. (Don Louzader, KTTS) (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-11-03-05 1507EST