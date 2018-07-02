First Highway 40 Bridge Open

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

First bridge of Highway 40 project is open ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Construction is finished on the first bridge of the new highway 40 project. The Tamm Avenue bridge reopens this weekend with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports today that about 200 people attended the ceremony yesterday, marking the first major milestone of the Highway 40 reconstruction project. The old Tamm Avenue bridge was demolished April 20th The bridge was the first on a list of 29 overpasses marked for destruction in the "New I-64" reconstruction project.