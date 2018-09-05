First historic district comes to Jefferson City

6 hours 46 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 2:03:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News
By: Tana Kelley, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY – Jefferson City Council approved the first local historic district Tuesday.

According to Jefferson City's city website, the historic district includes 28 homes on E. McCarty, School and Lafayette streets. 

Tuesday was the application's last chance. It originally went to city council in January, but was denied due to a lack of signatures. The application was put on the informal calendar in August when they added an amendment after some people were upset that it did not include Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church.

Some critics of the application said the houses were not historic.

Others argued that since it is on a FEMA floodplain, homeowners would not be able to renovate. Homeowners have to follow the Substantial Improvement rule that prohibits construction projects on the homes that are worth more than 50 percent of the assessed value of the home.

According to Jenny Smith, the woman who submitted the historic district application, the FEMA rule just means that homeowners have to get a waiver from the Public Works department. They will give waivers on a case-by-case basis, said Smith. Smith said the waiver is a waste of time.

“These houses have been standing for more than 100 years, through many floods,” Smith said.

However, Smith is just excited the application was approved.

“We are relieved. It has been a long process,” Smith said. “I think it is good. It brings in attention to area revitalization.”

She first thought of this plan in 2017 after she saw that the city was going to tear down homes in that area. She saw that many of the homes in that area were linked to The Foot, Jefferson City's once black business and residential district.

Sheila Reed, a resident living in the historical district, did not know much about the classification of historic or what that means for renovations.

“I really didn’t know what it meant at first when [our landlord] told us it was a historical site,” Reed said. “We knew it was old, but not like that.”

However, she said her family is just happy they live in an old home.

“I thought it was pretty awesome that we lived in here. The kids thought it was too,” Reed said.

(Editor's Note: A previous version of this story included information from the Jefferson City News Tribune. KOMU 8 News has since separately confirmed that information.)

More News

Grid
List

Boone Hospital Center considers options as management change looms
Boone Hospital Center considers options as management change looms
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center Trustees have mutually agreed with BJC HealthCare to end its management of Boone Hospital Center... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Missouri Rep. uses auctioneer skills to drown out protester at Twitter hearing
Missouri Rep. uses auctioneer skills to drown out protester at Twitter hearing
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - As a woman interrupted a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Billy Long, a Missouri Republican who's... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 5:58:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

College of the Ozarks drops Nike over new Kaepernick "Just Do It" ad
College of the Ozarks drops Nike over new Kaepernick "Just Do It" ad
POINT LOOKOUT - The College of the Ozarks is dropping its affiliation with Nike in response to the company's new... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 5:48:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Downtown Columbia parking app causing some frustration
Downtown Columbia parking app causing some frustration
COLUMBIA – A Columbia parking app that’s designed to make parking downtown a simpler process is causing frustration for some... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 5:42:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Potential port authority application approved; could bring thousands of jobs
Potential port authority application approved; could bring thousands of jobs
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the Heartland Port Authority of Central Missouri’s application Wednesday. ... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

City council rejects Henderson Branch sewer extension
City council rejects Henderson Branch sewer extension
COLUMBIA - The Columbia city council voted 4-3 Tuesday night to reject a sewer extension that would have connected west... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Drug roundup in Phelps County leads to 18 arrests
Drug roundup in Phelps County leads to 18 arrests
ROLLA - Law enforcement officials in Phelps County arrested 18 people in a roundup targeting drugs Wednesday. 40 law... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 3:41:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Jeffrey Mizanskey can vote again after completing parole on marijuana charges
Jeffrey Mizanskey can vote again after completing parole on marijuana charges
SEDALIA – After serving more than 21 years in prison and nearly three years on parole, Jeffrey Mizanskey was able... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 2:40:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Morgan County officials kill dog after it attacks dead woman, man on scene
Morgan County officials kill dog after it attacks dead woman, man on scene
MORGAN COUNTY - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a woman who died of a heart attack Saturday was then... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 2:39:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

First historic district comes to Jefferson City
First historic district comes to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Jefferson City Council approved the first local historic district Tuesday. According to Jefferson City's city website... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 2:03:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Mizzou fans, retailer react to new Nike campaign
Mizzou fans, retailer react to new Nike campaign
COLUMBIA – With Nike's choice to name Colin Kaepernick the face of a new ad campaign, some Mizzou fans wonder... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force One is back from Hawaii
Missouri Task Force One is back from Hawaii
COLUMBIA - After a week and a half long trip in Hawaii, the Missouri Task Force One has returned. The... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

BBB: Fake check scams target more than seniors
BBB: Fake check scams target more than seniors
COLUMBIA- Scammers are targeting people through fake check scams, but they're not just targeting senior citizens. The Missouri Better... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Governor Parson sets limits on Missouri special session
Governor Parson sets limits on Missouri special session
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is limiting lawmakers' focus during an upcoming special session to drug treatment courts,... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 1:07:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Facebook, Twitter pledge to defend against foreign intrusion
Facebook, Twitter pledge to defend against foreign intrusion
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook and Twitter executives pledged on Wednesday to better protect their social media platforms in the 2018... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 12:58:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Columbia city manager appoints interim finance director
Columbia city manager appoints interim finance director
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Manager Mike Matthes appointed Janet Frazier as a new interim finance director, the city announced Wednesday.... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 11:04:00 AM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories

Deputies find stolen truck, other items in Westphalia home
Deputies find stolen truck, other items in Westphalia home
OSAGE COUNTY - An Osage County man faces several charges related to stealing after the sheriff's office found several stolen... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

One man in custody after trying to leave traffic stop
One man in custody after trying to leave traffic stop
AUDRAIN COUNTY - One man is in custody after Mexico police officers say he left the scene during a traffic... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 9:50:00 AM CDT September 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
9pm 76°
10pm 75°
11pm 74°
12am 73°