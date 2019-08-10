First Kansas City streetcar delivery delayed

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City's first streetcar vehicle won't be arriving this week as planned.

The Kansas City Star reports officials had hoped the first streetcar vehicle would arrive Thursday. But they're now hoping for delivery next week.

Streetcar Authority spokeswoman Donna Mandelbaum said the vehicle has to pass another test scheduled for Tuesday before it can be delivered from the manufacturer in New York.

The city has purchased four streetcar vehicles for its $100-million streetcar system, which will run from River Market through downtown to near Union Station.

Officials originally hoped the first of the four vehicles would arrive in June. The city still hopes all four vehicles can be delivered and tested in time to carry passengers in spring 2016, in time for the Big 12 basketball tournament