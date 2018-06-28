First KC Homicide of 2007

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police report the city's first homicide of the year. Police Sergeant Tony Sanders says investigators are looking for a gunman in an apparent home-invasion shooting early today. A man in his early 20s was fatally shot during the attack. One of several people inside the home at about 12:30 a.m. answered the door and was met by a man with a gun who proceeded to take items from the house. The victim was shot when he confronted the intruder. The homicide is the city's first of 2007, compared to two at this time last year.