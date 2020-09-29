First Lady Teresa Parson to end quarantine

JEFFERSON CITY - It came out late Friday that the First Lady of Missouri’s isolation period will end Monday.

At a press conference last Wednesday, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director, Dr. Randall Williams said First Lady Teresa Parson and Governor Mike Parson would be isolated for 10 days.

“We use the term isolation for patients who have COVID and quarantine those close contacts,” Dr. Williams said. “So, both the governor and the First Lady are isolated for 10 days as per established criteria and 24 hours of being asymptomatic.”

According to a press release two days later, the first lady will end her isolation earlier than the governor because her symptoms started prior to her positive test.

“I did get up with a few cold-like symptoms and decided that maybe because we are out among the public so much I should get tested,” First Lady Teresa Parson said Wednesday.

Speculation surrounding the end of the first lady’s isolation began after she released a tweet Friday insisting the Parson Family Fall Festival will continue as scheduled, even though her positive test announcement came only six days ago.

Gov. Parson will complete his isolation on Oct. 3, just in time for the fall festival held at the Governor's mansion.