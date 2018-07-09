First Lady Turns Down Missouri Food Science Invite

COLUMBIA (AP) -- A University of Missouri social media campaign to bring Michelle Obama to campus for a 2012 food science symposium has been greeted with a polite "no thanks" by the first lady.



The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Obama sent organizers of the annual Life Sciences and Society event a personalized letter thanking them but declining the invitation.



A Cornell University professor of consumer behavior will instead deliver the keynote speech at the March 2012 "Food Sense" symposium.



Obama has made physical fitness and nutrition a hallmark of her White House work. Her "Let's Move" campaign pushes for better school lunches, more access to fruits and vegetable and more physical activity among children.