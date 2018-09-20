First Missouri Case of West Nile

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The Department of Health and Senior Services identified him as a 71-year-old Independence man who was hospitalized in Nebraska. Health officials said it's not clear where he got the infection. Mosquitoes spread West Nile after feeding on infected birds. Most infected people remain symptom-free or develop a mild, flu-like illness, but elderly people and those with weakened immune systems could become seriously ill. The best ways to prevent infection include using insect repellent containing DEET outdoors, and eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed.