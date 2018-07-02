First New Year's baby born in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The first baby of 2015 born in Columbia is here.

Parents Kelly and Dale Viebrock welcomed their baby at MU Women's and Children's Hospital in Columbia at 12:33 a.m. New Year's Day.

Columbia's New Year baby is Leigha Grace Viebrock. She weighs 7lbs. 8.6 ounces and is 19 inches long.

The Viebrock's are from Cole Camp, twenty minutes away from Sedalia. The couple met at a high school football game. They said they have been together for four years and married on July 19.

The new parents said they are excited about their newest addition to the family. Leigha is their first child. They said they couldn't be more excited about the timing. Kelly Viebrock said her excitment grew when nurses said her baby might be the first born in 2015.

"Everything started progressing from there, 'I was just like yes and then the nurse says well hopefully midnight and so that's what we were all kinda leading on even the nurses like hopefully we have that midnight baby," she said.

The family plans to leave the hospital tomorrow with baby Leigha. And they do plan to have another baby in the future.

Boone Hospital Center confirmed that they did not have a baby born before 12:33 on New Year's Day. A spokesperson for the hospital said the earliest baby born at Boone Hospital Center came about 6:30 a.m.