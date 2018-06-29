First Night 2007

Madison Fuchs experienced Columbia's First Night for the first time this year as she counted down the New Year to the tune of trotting horses. Her family was along for the ride.

"My dad, my mom, my two brothers," said Fuchs.

Columbia's annual First Night celebration brought artists and entertainers together at 15 downtown location for 70 performances. Fire spinners fired up First Night for the first time.

"When the fireworks start, we're going to be fire-spinning the rest of the night," said Sheridan Brummel.

They started the night with light sticks, then lit up the night with fire at their performance. Another newcomer to the festivities gave First Night its official theme of Let's Have a Ball.

"New this year at First Night is the addition of the ballroom, The Lela Raney Wood Kimball Ballroom, is new," said First Night Co-Director Karen Ramey. "We're going to have dancing all night there. The first dance will be an Irish dance, and then we'll have a Cajun dance, then we'll have ballroom dancing."

First Night visitors counted down the New Year to the beat of bagpipes or to the stomp of shoes dancing to Irish songs. The celebration brought an estimated $1 million to Columbia's economy.