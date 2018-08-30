First person announces intent to run for Columbia mayor

COLUMBIA - The first person announced Tuesday his intention to run for mayor of Columbia.

Candidates are not allowed to file yet, but attorney Skip Walther said he intends to run.

"Columbia is at a turning point. Facing issues of population growth and income disparity, infrastructure needs and job development," he said. "Columbia needs a leader who can bring together divergent perspectives in molding a future for Columbia about which we all can be proud."

Walther is a founding partner of Walther, Antel & Stamper, P.C. He graduated from the University of Missouri School of Law and used to be the assistant prosecuting attorney for Boone County.

"Those who care about Columbia know when it is time to step up on behalf of their community," he said. "For me, that time is now."

Walther's announcement comes after Mayor Bob McDavid said Monday he would not seek re-election after six years as mayor.