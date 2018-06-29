First photos released from Chariton County plane crash

CHARITON COUNTY - A Marceline pilot has released aerial photos to KOMU 8 News of wreckage following a plane crash Sunday night near Keytesville.

Pilot Martin Cupp took aerial photos of the crash site in his Cessna 172 Monday afternoon from 2,500 feet above ground.

Cupp said he initially drove by the scene to make sure it wasn't one of his planes or someone he knew and later in the day when the sky cleared he took his plane up.

Cupp operates Cupp Aviation and has been taking aerial photography for about two years.

The photos of the wreckage are the first aerial shots of this type of situation Cupp has taken and he said he hopes it is his last.

After flying for 20 years, Cupp said he's never witnessed a crash like Sunday's up close and he hasn't seen one like it for a while.

The National Transportation Safety Board said pilot Andrew Beautte and passenger Dawn Harl were pronounced dead on the scene.

The NTSB is still investigating the details of the crash, including where it took off from and where it was supposed to land.