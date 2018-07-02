First Responders Hold a "Fish-Fry" Fundraiser

The Cole County First Responders are often the first ones on the scene of an accident. The First Responders is a volunteer organization made up of people devoted to helping others.

"We go on all sorts of different calls," said First Responder Kevin Wieberg. "We like to help out the ambulance crew. They do a good job, it's just sometimes they need an extra hand doing it. We try to go on as many calls as possible, but sometimes funding cuts us short."

The need for more funding is what made them decide to put on a "fish-fry" fundraiser. And the chief First Responder said they had a pretty good turnout. But the lure might have been more about the food.

"Well they came to eat but i'm sure they donated something along the line," said chief First Responder Melvin Stubinger.

The First Responders hoped to raise $1,000. The Cole County First Responders get more than 50 calls a month, and try to respond to as many as possible.