First Responders Practice Explosive Reaction

How do you figure out who made a bomb after it blows up? Missouri detectives, other investigators and bomb squad members learned how to analyze the scene of a terrorist attack or other emergency.

Marino Vidoli of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said, "We're susceptible to terroristic acts no matter where we are in the United States, and ATF certainly recognizes that and that's why we are diligent in working with our other federal, state and local counterparts to ensure that those in the Midwest and in the small communities receive the training that they do in the bigger cities as well."

Instructors used blasting caps, fireworks and gasoline to show how explosions could happen in real situations, and the rock quarry provided a safe place for them to demonstrate different explosives.

Phillip Tucker has been on the Lee's Summit bomb squad for 6 years and he said training helps prepare first responders for any emergency.

"Everything that we do is a perishable skill," he noted, "so any chance that we have the opportunity to view any of these demonstrations or do any demolitions is always a positive thing."

On Wednesday, first responders will work with the Missouri State Highway Patrol on vehicle explosions.