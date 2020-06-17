First state-licensed medical marijuana facilities passed inspections

JEFFERSON CITY - Two state-licensed medical marijuana facilities have completed and passed opening inspections with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. They are the first two facilities to pass.

DHSS is the agency tasked with regulating the state's new medical marijuana program.

The two facilities have received authority from DHSS to operate, according to a news release.

They are cultivation facilities and part of the 60 total facilities in Missouri able to grow medical marijuana for manufacturing and retail dispensaries.

“This is a big step forward for patients in Missouri,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation with DHSS. “We know qualified patients are eager to see dispensary doors open up in our state, and having cultivators now able to grow and soon supply these other facilities is something we are all very pleased to see.”

DHSS will continue the process of verifying licenses, according to the release.