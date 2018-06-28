First Student Proposes New Offer After Bus Strike

JEFFERSON CITY - School starts Tuesday for Jefferson City kids. It looks like the bus will be picking kids up after a wage dispute between drivers and a bus company that's caused the problem.

Mark Bruemmer, Chief Negotiator for the Drivers' Union says he's in favor of the latest offer the First Student Bus Company put on the table Tuesday night after nearly 16 hours of negotiations.

Bruemmer said the current wages don't take into account years of service when increasing the hourly wage. Current wages would increase $1.60 over four years. Under the new agreement, wages could increase three dollars and ninety cents over four years depending on years of service...that's more than double.

Union leaders are happy with the new terms but union members still need to vote on the agreement. Jefferson City Schools still have a back-up plan for transportation and adjusted school hours.

The union vote will take place on Monday, just one day before the school year starts.