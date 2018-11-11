First Surveillance Cameras Up in Downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - ISG Technology installed the first two downtown surveillance cameras Friday. Cameras are now up on Hitt Street and Broadway and Tenth Street and Broadway, though the Columbia Police Department won't take control of the cameras' video feed until July 22.

In the meantime, the contractor will test the wireless feed to fix any issues.

The remaining cameras -- on Tenth and Cherry, and Ninth and Cherry -- are scheduled for installation on Tuesday, weather permitting.

In May, the city set aside $75,000 for the cameras. The city also awarded ISG Technology a 5-year, $21,000 contract for camera maintenance.