First Thanksgiving for Fulton Soup Kitchen

FULTON - - The Fulton Soup Kitchen is preparing its facilities for its first Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow.

Employees took to Facebook, looking for helping hands to assist in serving the complimentary meal.

Director of daily operations Gerri Mize said the original reason she started volunteering was because she heard the kitchen would often close due to a lack of volunteers.

“I thought there was a need for help. My friend had told me that when she would drive by she would see signs that said no dinner because they didn't have volunteers and I thought that was really unfortunate so I started volunteering,” she said.

The kitchen was able to find enough volunteers for tomorrow’s dinner.

Mize made the switch from volunteer to board member on Wednesday, the same day the kitchen began prepping for Saturday’s dinner.

Volunteer Jackie Butler said Thanksgiving has been on her mind since July.

She said the best way to prepare for the holiday season is to section off donations she thinks the kitchen will be able to use later in the year.

Food for the dinner is being provided by the kitchen as well as donations from Walmart.

The kitchen is expecting over one hundred diners to feast on turkey, apple pie, green bean casserole and more.

Fulton resident Jeremy Parsons said he’s planning to help out for the holiday.

Parsons said he is volunteering because he understands the importance the soup kitchen has on the community.

“There are several homeless people out here who are hungry who don't have a place to go that need a place to go and a place to get out of the weather,” he said.

The dinner will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to the public.