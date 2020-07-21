First toilet paper, now coins: COVID-19 causes another shortage

By: Alyssa Jackson, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA — The coronavirus pandemic is causing a shortage of more than cleaning wipes and toilet paper —retailers and banks nationwide are now facing a shortage of coins.

Banks in mid-Missouri are low on change so they are rationing nickels, dimes, quarters and pennies.

The shortage comes after the U.S. Mint cut back on coin production to keep its workers safe during the pandemic. 

Some local businesses are noticing the change. 

“We go through probably 200 or 300 quarters in a week, probably $20 in pennies a week,” Culver's general manager Ashley Williams said.

She said when the shortage started a few weeks ago, the store was only able to request $50 to $60 in quarters from Commerce Bank. Last week, the store received $100 in quarters.

A number of businesses including Andy’s Frozen Custard, Culver's and Gerbes Super Market are not able to give exact change to guests. 

“At first, you know, there's so many things that are changing on a daily. You know, the mask ordinance is a big deal. A lot of people are talking about that. Then you know, you don't want to have to tell them, I can't accept coins or I can only accept exact dollar,” Williams said. 

Some businesses are asking customers to bring coins in exchange for bills and a free item.

“We did a request for all of our regulars and anybody that they knew that frequents Culver's," Williams said." If you had $30 in quarters, bring it in, change it out and then get a free pint. It's a good way, this is just another way to build the community and be involved and help each other.”

Williams said Commerce is working closely with each business to make sure each one is getting a fair amount.

Paul Ross, Andy’s Frozen Custard general manager, said banks know just as much as businesses on how long this will last.

“We've asked but I don't think they know either,” Ross said. “Everytime we put in a change order, we just put in a large change order for coins and just on the note, like, whatever we can get.”

 

