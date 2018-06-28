First Ward Gets Mystery Money

The money will go to a group called PRIDE, or Positive Regional Impact Diversified Enterprise. One of its goals is to bring a community recreation center to the city's First Ward.

PRIDE co-founder Alana Fountain said she was shocked to find out about the donation, because the group had only $100.

The estimated cost for a new rec center is $4 million, so Fountain said the donation puts PRIDE well on the way to provide a safe place to play for First Ward kids.

"With this donation, we're looking for this to go toward the purchasing of the land, which is part of our capital campaign," she explained. "So, that's what that amount will be going to."

The anonymous donor is a local business owner who has been part of the project for a long time. PRIDE will meet with other potential rec center donors next month.