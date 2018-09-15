First Ward Looks to Future

"I think the plan is very innovative," said resident Edward Bailey. "It has a lot of benefit to the people that live in Oak Towers."

Bailey and other residents were given surveys to indicate which stores they want. They said locally-run businesses could bring much-needed jobs to the area, but they aren't happy about the proposed grocery store.

"There wasn't enough room on the streets, it's going to increase traffic, may increase crime," complained Charity Clark. "The people across the street will have bright lights in their houses. [It's] Just a very badly-planned project."

Despite such criticism, construction could start as soon as this December if the Columbia City Council approves the CCDC plan.