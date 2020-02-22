First Winter Weather Snow Hits Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - The beginnings of winter is already starting. Several Missouri towns and cities have been struck with snow and ice. Cities like Jefferson City, Fulton and Lake Ozarks have already seen the beginning of icy roads and freezing rain.

Some schools have even closed in leiu of the snow. Here is a list of any local school closings:

GASCONADE R-2 OWENSVILLE

MARIES R-1 VIENNA

MARIES R-2 BELLE

NEWBURG R-2

PHELPS CO R-3 EDGAR SPRINGS

ROLLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

VISITATION INTERPARISH VIENNA

When driving down icy and slick roads, use caution. And remember to bundle up because the temperatures can be drastically low.