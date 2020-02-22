First Winter Weather Snow Hits Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - The beginnings of winter is already starting. Several Missouri towns and cities have been struck with snow and ice. Cities like Jefferson City, Fulton and Lake Ozarks have already seen the beginning of icy roads and freezing rain.
Some schools have even closed in leiu of the snow. Here is a list of any local school closings:
GASCONADE R-2 OWENSVILLE
MARIES R-1 VIENNA
MARIES R-2 BELLE
NEWBURG R-2
PHELPS CO R-3 EDGAR SPRINGS
ROLLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
VISITATION INTERPARISH VIENNA
When driving down icy and slick roads, use caution. And remember to bundle up because the temperatures can be drastically low.
