First woman to be secretary of state will present at Westminster College

FULTON - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright will lecture at Weminster College in the fall.

Her presentation will be part of a series based on global importance.

The theme is centered around an on-campus sculpture called "Breakthrough." It incorporates pieces of the Berlin Wall. which fell 30 years ago.

Westminster President Dr. Fletcher Lamkin said it is a "tremendous honor" to welcome a world leader of Albright's stature.

“I have asked that her lecture further articulate her ideas about democracy’s future prospects, and how humanity might once again break down the walls that divide us, and join together, in a spirit of hope, to confront the challenges that lie ahead,” Lamkin saidl.

Albright's lecture will take place on Sept. 19 in the auditorium across from the sculpture.