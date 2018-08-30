Fish for Free this Weekend Across Missouri

COLUMBIA - Following the first Monday in June, people have a limited time to fish for free. Missouri Department of Conservation's Free Fishing Days runs this weekend. This allows anyone to fish without having to buy a fishing permit in Missouri.

Normal regulations will still remain in effect such as limits on size and number of fish an angler can keep. Some private fishing areas may also still require permits.

Bass Pro Shop in Columbia will host a free event Saturday to teach children how to fish. The "Reel" Time Fishing Event will be held at the store's lake from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children will get rods, reels, bait, and lunch at the event.

A Free Summer Camp hosted by Bass Pro Shop will also begin Saturday.

Unless otherwise noted, fishing hours are 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. at most Columbia's public lakes.

For more information on Missouri fishing regulations you can visit the conservation department's website at mdc.mo.gov/node/6108.