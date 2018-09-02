Fish Kill at St. Louis Co. Lake Called Natural

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - Several fish are dead at a lake in St. Louis County, but a parks department official says the fish died a natural death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that several dozen fish, many about 10 inches long, died at Simpson Park Lake. They were found floating on the water Wednesday morning.

Jim Gerken of the St. Louis County Parks Department says fish kills are fairly common this time of year because fish become stressed by low oxygen levels.

A spokesman for the Missouri Department of Conservation says the dead fish appeared to be big head carp.