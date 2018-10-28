Fitness coaches step up to challenge for charity

COLUMBIA - The gym at CrossFit Aggregate was louder than usual on Saturday afternoon as friends and family cheered on a team of coaches conquering a marathon of burpees.

Every ounce of effort and sweat earned money for the fundraiser Burpees for Breast Cancer Research.

Coaches were challenged to raise as much money as possible throughout the month of October for the Ellis Fischel Cancer Research Center. For every $0.50 raised, the coach had to do one burpee.

The owner of CrossFit Aggregate, Joe Whitehurse, said the response from the community was better than he could have hoped.

“I got a few more burpees than I was anticipating, but that’s just more money for the charity. so I’m happy to do them,” he said.

Including proceeds from the sale of Breast Cancer Awareness Month shirts, the gym raised nearly $1,200.

Whitehurse was challenged to do 340 burpees at once. The team collectively did more than 1,600 repetitions of the exercise in 30 minutes.

“At the end of the day it’s just falling down and standing back up,” he said.

Whitehurse credits his support system for pulling the event together and making it a success. CrossFit Aggregate plans to continue its acts of charity. Its next fundraiser is with Toys for Tots.

“People want to give back to their community, and I’m just providing an ability and a place for them to express that giving,” Whithurse said.