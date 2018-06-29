Fitness for a Cure event aims to help people battling cancer

COLUMBIA — Hundreds of mid-Missourians attended the 6th Annual Fitness for a Cure event Saturday, an event that benefitted the American Cancer Society.

Wilson’s Fitness Centers hosted the event, which included eight different fitness classes people could participate in that began at 7:15 a.m. at The Crossing church.

During the event there were also vendors, a silent auction and for the first time sponsors donated free food.

Event organizer Kelie Morgan said the event is growing each year, and this year feels especially important to her.

“In this past year my sister-in-law passed away from breast cancer, so this year has felt more passionate to me than ever,” Morgan said. “And every bit of late nights and hard work and early mornings that get put into this, I'm always just thinking of her and how hard she fought."

Anyone could attend, and there is a suggested donation of $10 to participate in the event.

All of the donations and proceeds from the event go directly to the American Cancer Society.

"I've lost a mother to cancer and currently my husband has cancer," participant Cindy Brodhacker said. "And I've had a number of friends who have cancer and I've lost a few friends to cancer. So again, it's an unfortunate disease and I think we all need to be more aware of it and keep fighting for a cure."

For $1, people could also decorate luminaries in support of or in memory of someone who cancer has impacted.

The luminaries were lit with candles and placed around the room during the last class.

Between classes, community members spoke about how cancer has personally affected their lives.

"I spoke to tell everyone my cancer story and how fitness affected my journey," speaker Nancy Morris said. "And I wanted to make sure to make everyone aware of how this affects people right here in our community, in our circle, and that detection, early detection is key in survival and fitness is just as important."

Amanda Bruns, a participating fitness instructor, said this part of the event is unique and magical.

“It's kind of like this cool motivational inspirational moment, and then you go and challenge your body every, you know, 30 minutes,” Bruns said. “And it's just kind of like, it's a push for you mentally and physically and also just a way to connect. I don't know, it's kind of hard to explain but it's pretty awesome."

Children 2 years old and older could spend time in the playcenter child care, and children who were 10 years and older could participate in children’s classes.

Morgan said she expected as many as 500 people to attend.