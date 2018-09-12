Five arrested after protest in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) - Five people are facing misdemeanor charges after violence erupted during a protest in Ferguson.

St. Louis County Police say about 200 people were protesting late Wednesday and early Thursday outside of Ferguson police headquarters. Police spokesman Brian Schellman says protesters knocked over barricades, blocked traffic and threw rocks and bottles at police. Five officers were struck, but none were injured.

Those arrested are charged with peace disturbance or failure to disperse.

It was the latest of several protests since 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot to death by a Ferguson police officer on Aug. 9. A grand jury is still deciding whether the officer, Darren Wilson, will face charges.