Five arrested in connection to armed robberies targeting college males

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced Thursday it arrested five people in connection with armed robberies targeting college-aged males.

The department, working with the University of Missouri Police Department, arrested Deandre Denny, Darion Martel Polk, Christion Deangelo Johnson and Richard Johnson, Jr., all of Columbia. It also arrested Ashley Aubrey of Pilot Grove.

The reported armed robberies occurred earlier in the month, with four taking place on July 12. Another armed robbery and an assualt happened on July 16.

The department made the arrests Wednesday night. Officers had a search warrant for a residence at Greensboro Drive to look for evidence related to the crime. They found what appeared to be stolen items related to the robberies.

The department arrested the individuals on suspicion of armed criminal action, robbery in the first degree, possession of certain weapons prohibited, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

[Editor's note: This article has been updated to inclued the most recent information.]