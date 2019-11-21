Five arrested in Fulton on a narcotics search warrant

FULTON - The Fulton Police Department and Callaway County Sheriff’s Office assisted the M.U.S.T.A.N.G drug task force with a narcotics search warrant early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, upon arrival at 818 Vine street in Fulton, a crystal-like substance (Methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia were found.

Authorities took five individuals into custody and took them to Callaway County Jail where they await bond.

Margaret Roberts, of Fulton, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Devin Brown, of Auxvasse, was arrested for resisting arrest, and three counts of assault on law enforcement.

Michael Kelley, of Fulton, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Destiny Poole, of Mexico, was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victoria Smith, of Fulton, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the release, this is an ongoing investigation and further charges could be pending.