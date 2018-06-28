Five Blue Tiger Relay Teams Honored

ORLANDO, FL -- Accusplit and the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association will honor five Lincoln relay teams at the USTFCCCA convention on Tuesday. An annual tradition at the convention, which this year is being held in Orlando, Florida at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes hotel, Accusplit wil recognize LU's relay units for posting the best times in the country during 2012.

To receive one of the Accusplit Top Relay Time awards, a relay unit must post the best time in that event of any squad in the country. The award is given to each of the best teams in the eight relays on both the men's side and the women's side in all three NCAA divisions. Lincoln's five relay honorees across both the men's and women's sides are the most by one school this year.

From the Lincoln men's outdoor track & field team, the 4x100 squad of Ravel Grey, Devin Hill, Joshua Manuel and Romel Lewis will be honored for its nationally-best time of 39.57. That time. which was the only automatic qualifying time for the NCAA Division II National Championships in that event in the MIAA last season, broke a meet record at the Drake Relays. Lincoln topped the previous-best mark of 39.81, which was set by a squad from Lindenwood in 2005.

Four relay teams from the Lincoln women's track & field team will be recognized, tying the St. Augustine men (Division II) for the most by a single program in any of the three NCAA divisions of competition. Michelle Cumberbatch was on three of those squads, including teaming with Tamara Keane, Dereka Kelly and Yanique Haye to win the national championship in the 4x400 with a time of 3:37.11. Cumberbatch also teamed with Jenea Johnson, Toni-Ann Moore and Latoya King in the 4x200 relay, taking second at the Drake Relays with a Division II-best time of 1:36.73.

The Drake Relays was the also site of the LU women's other two nationally-best relay times, including the spring medley relay, which the team of Cumberbatch, Moore, Shakeisha Miller, and Twishana Williams won in 3:53.75. The final Lincoln relay being honored by Accusplit and the USTFCCCA is the shuttle hurdley team of Miller, Haye, Anna-Kay James and Ladonna Richardson, which won with a time of 55.22.

Both the Lincoln men's and women's indoor track & field teams are currently off for the holiday break, but will be back in action on Jan. 11-12 at the Saluki Open, which will be hosted by Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.

