Five Cougars Named to NABC Honors Court

COLUMBIA -- The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the NABC Honors Court, recognizing those collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the 2011-12 season. The NABC Honors Court recognizes the talents and gifts that these men possess off the court, and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom.

In order to be named to the Honors Court, an athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. Students must be an academic junior or senior with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or above at the conclusion of the 2011-12 academic year and have played for their institution for at least one full year.

Sophomores on the playing court but academically seniors, Blake and Brock Walker received the honor along with junior Hal Payne and seniors Matt Woodcock and Taylor Evans.

Blake, Brock, Hal and Taylor were also honored as NAIA Scholar-Athletes at the conclusion of the season where they advanced to the second round of the NAIA National Championships. Under the direction of head coach Bob Burchard, who completed his 24th season at the helm of the program, Columbia finished with the campaign with a mark of 27-7.