Five fire departments fight house fire

MILLER COUNTY - Firefighters from Moreau Fire Department and four other local fire protection agencies responded to a house fire just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said Moreau Fire Department was dispatched to 5 Reed Lane on the west side of Eldon. Upon arrival, Lieutenant Randy Scott said firefighters encountered heavy smoke clouds coming from the garage. Scott said the blaze spread to the rest of the main floor of the house, and the roof collapsed into the main level as crews were fighting the flames. To protect the firefighters, crews pulled back until it was safe.

"Due to the extreme heat and conditions, we called in more help," Scott said.

Four other local fire departments were dispatched to the scene for assistance. City of Eldon Fire Department, Lake Ozark Fire Protection District, Rocky Mount Fire Department, and Tuscumbia Fire Protection District were on the scene to offer assistance.

"After everybody made it out, we went into defensive mode," Scott said. "We were probably operating in that mode for about an hour or so before we started letting crews back in to put out the hot spots."

Homeowner Troy Vieth said only his father was in the house when the fire began, and he was evacuated safely when firefighters arrived. No one involved was injured. After the fire was out, crews removed whatever property could be saved, but Scott said most of the main floor and garage, along with everything inside, was a total loss.

Scott also said the exact starting point and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the name of homeowner and the dateline.]